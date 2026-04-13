Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE JGH traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. 18,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

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About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

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Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in high-yield debt securities issued by non-U.S. corporations. Established in 2007 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund offers investors exposure to global credit markets with a focus on higher-yielding instruments. The fund’s strategy aims to balance income generation with diversification across various sectors and geographies outside of the United States.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a mix of high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and, from time to time, convertible securities.

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