Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.92. 172,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,245. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 100,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81,997 shares during the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities.

The fund focuses on preferred and convertible securities issued by U.S. and global corporations, with flexibility to invest in common stocks, corporate debt, exchange-traded debt obligations and other fixed-income instruments.

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