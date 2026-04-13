Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.44. 6,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, with an emphasis on bonds issued by state and local governments and agencies in Massachusetts. Its portfolio includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments that meet the fund’s credit quality standards.

As part of the Nuveen family of investment products, the fund is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed income team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.