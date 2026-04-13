Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.54. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

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Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

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Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE: NIM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA. Launched in January 2012, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt income by investing primarily in a broad range of municipal securities. Its portfolio is structured around a laddered maturity approach, which aims to balance yield opportunities with interest rate risk management across various maturity segments.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring investment-grade and high-yield municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States.

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