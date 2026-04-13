CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CBIZ stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alcon (NYSE:ALC) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/6/2026.

CBIZ Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $207,872,000. 22C Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $161,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $113,596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,653,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $31,605,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia acquired 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $331,766.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 148,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,025.60. This represents a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBIZ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

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About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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