Insider Buying: Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven Shaw purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,740. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,981. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital (NYSE: MHH) is a technology services and digital transformation company that provides end-to-end solutions to help organizations modernize their operations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company offers a combination of IT staffing and project-based delivery, enabling clients to accelerate cloud adoption, data analytics initiatives, and digital product development. Its blended service model supports enterprises looking to scale technology teams and implement complex digital strategies.

The company’s service portfolio includes IT staffing and recruitment, digital transformation consulting, and specialized digital solutions such as data management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation.

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