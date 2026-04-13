Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX) Short Interest Down 46.7% in March

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,198 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 11,622 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

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Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHGX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865. The company has a market cap of $140.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

About Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

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