Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $599.35 and a 200 day moving average of $609.52. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $427.93 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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