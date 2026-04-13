Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $599.35 and a 200 day moving average of $609.52. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $427.93 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market coverage notes QQQ is inching higher as traders favor Nasdaq names on continued momentum and rotation into megacap tech. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Inching Higher Today, 4/10/2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and breadth signals alongside insider buying and bullish analyst calls are painting a constructive near-term picture for US equities, supporting QQQ demand. 3 Key Signals Paint a Bullish Picture for US Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Ceasefire hopes in the Middle East helped lift risk assets across the board, with Nasdaq/QQQ among the stronger index ETFs on the rally. Stocks Finish Sharply Higher on US-Iran Ceasefire
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor sentiment surveys show reduced pessimism, which can support continued flows into growth ETFs like QQQ but is not a direct catalyst. AAII Sentiment Survey: Pessimism Retreats
- Neutral Sentiment: Educational and index reviews put recent gains in historical context; useful for positioning but less likely to move QQQ intraday. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs as of March 2026
- Negative Sentiment: The CPI print rose to 3.3% (highest in nearly two years)—in line with expectations—but elevated inflation keeps rate concerns alive, which typically pressures long-duration growth names in QQQ. CPI Inflation Rate Up Nearly +1%, As Expected
- Negative Sentiment: Several macro and market-commentary pieces warn of fragile conditions (GDP revisions, ceasefire risks, and weak bottom-up fundamentals), which could trigger pullbacks in QQQ if sentiment turns. Q4 GDP Revision And February PCE: Growth Revised Down, No Relief On Inflation
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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