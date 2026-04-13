PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH) Short Interest Update

PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,281 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 17,372 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PUSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007. PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

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PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund combines a top-down and bottom-up proprietary research to create a portfolio of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. The fund aims to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of two years or less. PUSH was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

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