Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 7.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $222.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $184.84 and last traded at $186.5440. Approximately 611,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,656,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.64.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,654.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,628 shares in the company, valued at $22,995,808.68. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

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Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

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