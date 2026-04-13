Short Interest in Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Declines By 40.6%

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,122 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 10,299 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares stock remained flat at $23.46 during midday trading on Monday. 14,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,546. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.82. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

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About Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares

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Further Reading

The Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund offers 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of robotics and artificial intelligence companies from developed countries. UBOT was launched on Apr 19, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

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