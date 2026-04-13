CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 91,618 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 305,894 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,056,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CN Energy Group. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CN Energy Group. has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNEY Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.40% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNEY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. 51,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities.

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