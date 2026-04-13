Kelsey Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kelsey Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,466,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 16.7% of Kelsey Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $611.07 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $427.93 and a one year high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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