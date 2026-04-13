Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.18. 10,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,781. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.77. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.37 and a 52 week high of C$30.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.11.

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Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%.The firm had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

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