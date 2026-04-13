Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equinix traded as high as $1,041.70 and last traded at $1,046.5450, with a volume of 49487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,030.24.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQIX. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,033.57.

Get Equinix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,169,400. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $14,927,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,190,000 after buying an additional 716,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $947.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.