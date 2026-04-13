DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 103,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.67.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Eastern Bank bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 415,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396,733 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE: DSL) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through monthly distributions of interest and dividend income, with the potential for capital appreciation. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors convenient access to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities within a single listed vehicle.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises a multi-sector mix of fixed-income instruments, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, municipal debt and emerging-market bonds.

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