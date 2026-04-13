Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ETV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

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About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

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The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to manage the tax consequences of fund distributions. The fund employs a buy-write, or covered call, strategy on a portfolio of primarily large-cap U.S. equities to generate option premium income and to potentially enhance overall total returns. Equity holdings are selected based on fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on high-quality issuers across various sectors.

In constructing its portfolio, ETV integrates a systematic options overlay designed to capture premiums from writing call options on the underlying stock positions.

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