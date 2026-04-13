Allogene Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the typical daily volume of 607 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $40,304.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 564,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,308.48. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $63,189.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 581,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,663.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,452 shares of company stock worth $534,053. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,020,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 761,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,139,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 1,060,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 3,747,397 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 4,963,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,982,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 99,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 31.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,079,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $872.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.53. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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