Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.64.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 13,585 shares of company stock worth $1,275,398 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,845,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,168,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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