Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Rises By 245.9%

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 67,502 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the March 15th total of 19,517 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,859 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

DBEZ stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.77.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.24% of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from eurozone nations and hedges out the currency fluctuations of the euro relative to the US dollar. DBEZ was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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