OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (OCCIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on April 30th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Stock Down 1.2%
NASDAQ:OCCIM opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $26.06.
The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, unsecured loans, high-yield bonds and other corporate debt obligations.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. - 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. - 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.