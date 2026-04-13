OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (OCCIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on April 30th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:OCCIM opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

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OFS Credit Company, Inc is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation in November 2014 and externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC. The firm is structured to provide investors with access to private credit markets by investing primarily in debt instruments of middle-market companies based in the United States.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, unsecured loans, high-yield bonds and other corporate debt obligations.

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