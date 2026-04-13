Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Grows By 263.3%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,860,038 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the March 15th total of 511,949 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,258,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 325 Capital LLC boosted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 26,489,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 522,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAI opened at $0.15 on Monday. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.03.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $2.80. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 211.01% and a negative return on equity of 74.39%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MultiSensor AI will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

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MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

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