Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Tectonic Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $67.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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