High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.91.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.0%

GEV stock opened at $991.80 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $999.43. The company has a market cap of $266.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $847.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.58.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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