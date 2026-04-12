Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 8,000 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,314,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,752,000 after buying an additional 1,845,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,030,000 after buying an additional 757,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,601,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after buying an additional 484,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,089,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,595,000 after buying an additional 480,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,835,000.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $68.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

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The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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