Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 38,350 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 70,696 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 794.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 741,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 148,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zeta Global Stock Down 4.3%

ZETA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $394.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

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Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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