Vestment Financial LLC Has $42.21 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Vestment Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 21.9% of Vestment Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,080.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

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