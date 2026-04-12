NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,970.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $164.23 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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