Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,594.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $321.95 and a one year high of $1,614.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,376.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,102.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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