YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,833 shares, an increase of 190.1% from the March 15th total of 9,595 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

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About YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF

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Further Reading

YieldMax SQ Option Income Strategy ETF (ticker: SQY) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to generate monthly income by selling or writing call options on Block, Inc (formerly known as Square, ticker: SQ). The fund aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of Block, Inc

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