Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JZ) Decreases By 92.6%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,788 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 24,216 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: JZ) is a China-based provider of online after-school tutoring services for children and teenagers. The company’s curriculum focuses on core K-12 subjects—including mathematics, English and Chinese language arts—along with targeted test-preparation courses designed to support students preparing for national and regional examinations.

Leveraging a proprietary live-streaming platform, Jianzhi delivers both one-on-one tutoring sessions and small-group classes through interactive video, digital whiteboards and adaptive learning tools.

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