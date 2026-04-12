Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,441 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 19,433 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REKT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

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The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (REKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks -1x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware. REKT was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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