Analyzing Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) & DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY)

DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY – Get Free Report) and Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DiDi Global and Claritev, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 2 1 3.00 Claritev 1 1 3 0 2.40

DiDi Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 124.54%. Claritev has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.36%. Given DiDi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Claritev.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

DiDi Global has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claritev has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiDi Global and Claritev”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $31.54 billion 0.57 $138.00 million $0.03 127.67 Claritev $965.41 million 0.28 -$284.28 million ($17.30) -0.94

DiDi Global has higher revenue and earnings than Claritev. Claritev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiDi Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and Claritev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global 0.43% 7.84% 5.05% Claritev -29.45% N/A -3.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Claritev shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of DiDi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Claritev shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiDi Global beats Claritev on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiDi Global

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DiDi Global Inc. operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Claritev

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MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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