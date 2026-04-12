Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Decreases By 70.1%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,502 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 18,432 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

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First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 29,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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