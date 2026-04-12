Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Decreases By 66.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,427 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 4,237 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

METCZ remained flat at $25.29 on Friday. 3,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

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Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high‐grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long‐term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

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