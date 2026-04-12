WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,551 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 30,329 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

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WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA NTSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,684. WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.86.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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