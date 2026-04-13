Short Interest in Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Declines By 94.5%

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,409 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 1,286,798 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,541,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Li Bang International Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:LBGJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 111,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,192. Li Bang International has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Li Bang International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Bang International has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Li Bang International

(Get Free Report)

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc is based in Jiangyin, China.

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