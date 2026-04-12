Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG) Short Interest Up 458.6% in March

Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,849 shares, an increase of 458.6% from the March 15th total of 331 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Polen Capital International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

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About Polen Capital International Growth ETF

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The Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap growth companies issued by countries outside the US. The fund targets firms deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage. PCIG was launched on Mar 1, 2024 and is issued by Polen.

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