Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 69,764 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 34,419 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000.

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Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EVIM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1382 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration between three and eight years EVIM was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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