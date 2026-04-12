Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Short Interest Up 282.6% in March

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,504 shares, a growth of 282.6% from the March 15th total of 9,540 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 20,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $63.34.
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields. FDRR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
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