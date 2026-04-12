Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Short Interest Up 282.6% in March

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,504 shares, a growth of 282.6% from the March 15th total of 9,540 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 20,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $63.34.

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Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 70,725.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 742,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,204 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,951,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields. FDRR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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