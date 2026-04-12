North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Down 69.3% in March

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 456 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 1,485 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Stock Performance

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.94. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

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The North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to outperform the S&P 500 index by investing globally in stocks of any market capitalization. Investments are adjusted towards sectors the funds adviser identifies as possessing the greatest performance potential. KOOL was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by North Shore.

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