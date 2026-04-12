North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Down 69.3% in March

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 456 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 1,485 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Stock Performance
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.94. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Company Profile
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Equity Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.