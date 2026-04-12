Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) versus Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Financial Survey

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank7 pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank7 and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 1 3 0 2.75 Truxton 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bank7 presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Truxton.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank7 and Truxton”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $137.26 million 2.97 $43.07 million $4.49 9.53 Truxton $92.29 million 2.69 $21.48 million $7.44 11.56

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 31.38% 18.21% 2.30% Truxton 23.28% N/A N/A

Summary

Bank7 beats Truxton on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Truxton

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

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