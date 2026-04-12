BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,668 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 71,289 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,241. The firm has a market cap of $405.31 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XBB was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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