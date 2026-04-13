Head-To-Head Survey: Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) versus Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global 19.06% 60.95% 4.06% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -3.77, suggesting that its share price is 477% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Shanghai Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $14.90 million 99.11 $2.84 million $0.03 406.00 Shanghai Industrial $2.67 billion 0.73 $259.09 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats Shanghai Industrial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

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Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Shanghai Industrial

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Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses. It engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Further, the company involved in the raw materials sourcing business; provision of distribution and supply chain solutions services; and operation and franchise of a network of retail pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holding) Co., Ltd.

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