KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Short Interest Up 102.9% in March

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,661 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the March 15th total of 19,050 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KGRN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.04. 27,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,721. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

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Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

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