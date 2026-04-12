Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Short Interest Down 87.0% in March

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,915 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 53,383 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. 26,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,794. The stock has a market cap of $444.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.46. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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