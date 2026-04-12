Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,251 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the March 15th total of 3,107 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:NUGO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,612. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

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About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

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The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NUGO was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

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