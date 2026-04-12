ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Short Interest Update

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,196 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the March 15th total of 21,814 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $100.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17.

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

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The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking current income by investing primarily in repurchase agreements, with a portfolio maturity of less than one year. OPER was launched on Jul 11, 2018 and is managed by ClearShares.

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