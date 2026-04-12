Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Short Interest Up 180.0% in March

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 98 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 35 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 16.88% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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