Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Expands By 105.4%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,242 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the March 15th total of 18,621 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,315. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

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Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moving iMage Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

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